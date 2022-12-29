Look: Jim Harbaugh's Walkup Song Went Viral Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Never let it be said that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't know how to have fun even when the stakes are high.

For his Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh decided to come out to some walkout music. And he made sure to pick the perfect song for the occasion.

Harbaugh came out to the tune of Gordon Lightfoot's The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a song that pays homage to the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and its 29-man crew back in 1975. The ship sank on Lake Superior on its way to the city of Detroit.

Fans on Twitter found that rather fitting and believe it's a sign of good things to come for the Wolverines against the Horned Frogs this weekend.

"Yeah I’m gonna go with Michigan 58 TCU 3," one user replied.

"A very niche audience will appreciate this and as a member of that audience we salute you," wrote another.

"Michigan by 100," a ton of fans wrote.

The vibes certainly appear to be immaculate as the Wolverines prepare to take on the Horned Frogs as favorites by more than a touchdown. They seek to become only the second Big Ten program to win a game in the College Football Playoff.

The game will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.