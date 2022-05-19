Look: Jimbo Fisher Fires Back At Nick Saban In All-Time Rant

On Wednesday, Nick Saban set the college football world ablaze with his comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M program.

The Alabama head coach said the Aggies "bought" their No. 1 overall 2022 recruiting class with the NCAA's new NIL rules.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it," Saban said, per Crimson Tide insider Mike Rodak.

The next morning, Fisher responded to these accusations. His retaliatory digs at Saban were pointed to say the least.

The Texas A&M leader called Saban's comments "despicable."

"It's a shame that we have to do this," he said, per college football insider Adam Rittenberg. "It's really despicable.

"We never bought anybody. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong."

Fisher continued with more personal digs at the Crimson Tide head coach.

"Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal," he added. "We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.

"... My dad always told me this when people show you who they are, believe them. He's showing you who he is."

The Aggies have the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the nation with eight five-star and 19 four-star recruits. The Crimson Tide rank No. 2.

"I'm just giving you the truth, because I have nothing to hide, and our program has nothing to hide," Fisher said. "It would be interesting if everybody could say that."

If it wasn't already, the October 8 matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M is now one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 season.