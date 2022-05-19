Look: Jimbo Fisher Uses 1 Word To Describe Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nick Saban raised some eyebrows on Wednesday night when he claimed Texas A&M "bought every player" from its decorated 2022 recruiting class.

Jimbo Fisher didn't take the allegations lightly.

In a heated press conference Thursday morning, the Aggies head coach categorially denied Saban's claims while laying into the Crimson Tide head coach.

As relayed by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, an agitated Fisher called Saban a "narcissist" and said his comments were "despicable." He also insinuated that Saban has skeletons in his closet.

“Some people think they’re God," Fisher said. "We build him up to be the tsar of football. Go dig into his past."

Fisher said it's a "shame" he had to conduct this press conference and claimed "there's a reason" he's never went back to work with his former LSU boss.

"I don’t cheat and I don’t lie," Fisher said. "If you did, my old man slapped me upside the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him."

A seething Fisher didn't hold back a day after Saban's remarks in Birmingham. This SEC rivalry just got a lot more intense.