Look: Jimmie Johnson Surprised Before The Indy 500 Sunday

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson will take on a new challenge when making his Indianapolis 500 debut Sunday.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will change gears for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Before commencing from the 12th spot, Johnson received some encouragement.

On Sunday morning, Johnson shared a video of supportive messages.

Tony Stewart, Hendrick Motorsports vice president Chad Knaus, and Johnson's father, Gary Johnson, are among those who wish the 46-year-old luck ahead of his new endeavor.

NASCAR's official Twitter page also let Johnson know they'll "be cheering you on this afternoon."

Johnson will look to join A. J. Foyt and Mario Andretti as the only drivers to win the Daytona 500 and Indy 500. Either way, competing will complete a bucket-list item.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Johnson led he's "really savoring the opportunity" and feeling less pressure than he did before a NASCAR race.

“I haven’t felt really any pressure that I felt with the championships and other major moments,” Johnson told NBC Sports. “There’s not that pressure of ‘I’ve got to perform’ on top of this is a really awesome opportunity, and I want to enjoy it and all that. Who knows, race day might be different."

The 106th Indy 500 will start 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC.