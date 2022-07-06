Look: Jimmy Garoppolo Is Trending Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In an offseason that has seen an almost unprecedented level of quarterback movement among top signal callers, Baker Mayfield has now been traded to the Carolina Panthers. So why is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo trending?

Following the report that the Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers, people immediately wondered what this means for Garoppolo. The 49ers starter has reportedly been on the outs for a while now, but with no viable trade partners for San Francisco.

Now that Baker has been moved, it looks like there are no suitors left for him at all. He's likely going to lose his starting job to second-year quarterback Trey Lance in training camp. And after that, who knows?

Fans on Twitter have caused Garoppolo to trend by listing off so many theories and suggestions for what happens next. Some feel the 49ers have no choice but to cut him while others think a trade can be done if the 49ers are just willing to eat some salary:

When healthy, Jimmy Garoppolo has been very efficient in the regular season. He's almost ideal for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

But in the postseason, his limitations have proven obvious against high-octane offenses like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

And for the amount of money he's being paid to ply his trade, few if any NFL teams would want that kind of play.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo end up when all is said and done? Will he stay in San Francisco, get traded or get cut?