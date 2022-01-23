Look: Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Costly Red-Zone Interception

Just when things were starting to look up for the 49ers, a backbreaking redzone interception cost San Francisco a chance to tie things up before half.

Jimmy Garoppolo saw George Kittle break open too late and in trying to force the ball towards the boundary, the pass was undercut.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers almost immediately got the ball into field goal range on the opposite side of the field. Thanks in large part to a blown coverage by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward.

Thankfully for San Fran, Ward atoned for his mistake by blocking the field goal in the final seconds of the first half to keep the Packers lead to one score.

After some early struggles, Garoppolo and the Niners offense finally seemed to find their footing towards the end of the half. 49ers receivers dropped a number of passes early. But the run game started to get going and Jimmy G was making throws up until the untimely turnover.

San Fran gets the ball right out of the break. So Jimmy G and the 49ers have a chance once again to tie things up at seven. Even though the Packers are killing the Niners in yardage, they’re letting SF hang in the game.

Garoppolo and Shanahan will look to take advantage of that in the team’s half-time adjustments.