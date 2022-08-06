Look: JJ Watt Has A Message For Arizona Cardinals Fans

On Saturday, State Farm Stadium opened its doors to welcome Cardinals fans for the "Red and White" training camp scrimmage.

Star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled about the fan turnout for today's event.

"Cards fans, just leaving the Red/White scrimmage today. Just wanted to give a quick thank you," Watt said in a video message on Twitter. "You guys were unbelievable. The fans, the crowd, the cheers, the support, the jerseys, the signs — just wanted to let you know we appreciate you. We appreciate you showing up. We appreciate you getting loud. And we appreciate you supporting us.

"We can't wait to get back in this building and play in front of you for the real thing. We'll see you guys soon."

Watt joined the Cardinals organization after 10 years in Houston prior to the 2021 season. He played in just seven games this past season due to a variety of injury issues.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is a fan favorite wherever he goes — and Arizona is no exception.

Cardinals fans are no doubt thrilled to watch Watt take the field for a Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11.