Look: JJ Watt Has Perfect Response To Troll’s Comment

A professional soccer franchise is for sale and an NFL star appears to be interested.

Major League Soccer announced on Sunday that Dell Loy Hansen is planning on selling Real Salt Lake FC, Utah Royals FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League Championship’s Real Monarchs.

Hansen has been under serious pressure since a report from The Athletic detailed alleged use of racist language in front of team employees.

The NWSL released the following statement on Twitter:

Houston Texans star JJ Watt expressed interest in the team. His wife, Kealia Watt, plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I’m interested,” Watt said.

A Twitter user then asked Watt: “Do you hate making money?”

“I see a club with a great fan base, fantastic facilities in a beautiful setting and most importantly a women’s team that can continue to help grow and amplify not only soccer, but women’s sports as a whole in this country,” he wrote.

It would be very cool to see Watt get involved with an NWSL team at the ownership level. He obviously has major ties to the sport already and has consistently shown support for it.