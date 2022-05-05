Look: JJ Watt Reacts To The Saints' Big Signing

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyrann Mathieu is going home. The New Orleans Saints signed the Louisiana native and former LSU star on Wednesday.

Considering he was born and raised in New Orleans, it'll be exciting to see the Honey Badger regularly play inside the Superdome this season. Even a new NFC adversary thinks so.

J.J. Watt congratulated his former Houston Texans teammate on Twitter.

"This is cool," Watt wrote Wednesday. "Happy for you @Mathieu_Era !! #LouisianaLegend."

"Thanks big bro!!! I appreciate your support always!! Real one," Mathieu responded via a quote-tweet.

In 2018, Mathieu and Watt guided the Texans to their second-most wins (11) in franchise history. Mathieu then spent three years in Kansas City, where he collected two All-Pro nods, two Pro Bowl bids, and one Super Bowl title.

Watt, meanwhile, left Houston after 10 seasons to join the team that drafted Mathieu in 2013. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year recorded one sack in seven games with the Arizona Cardinals last year.

Mathieu and Watt will cross paths this season when the Cardinals host the Saints on a date yet to be determined.