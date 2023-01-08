Look: JJ Watt Reacts To What His Brothers Are Wearing Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sunday is going to be an emotional day for the Watt family.

JJ Watt, who is one of the best pass rushers of this generation, is set to play his final NFL game after announcing his retirement two weeks ago. It'll cap off his outstanding 12-year career where he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Before Watt's final game, his two brothers, TJ and Derek, were seen repping JJ's jersey before the Steelers-Browns game.

Watt had an amazing reaction after he saw the photo.

"Man oh man, I wasn’t ready for this this morning. Genuinely could not ask for two better brothers. This means the world to me," Watt tweeted.

Watt was in the league before his two brothers so he's been their role model throughout their lives.

He'll look to finish his career off with a win on Sunday as the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.