Look: JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

NFL standout edge rusher J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, announced major personal news on Thursday afternoon.

The celebrity couple will soon be welcoming their child into the world.

"could not be more excited," he said on Twitter.

J.J. and Kealia have been married for over two years now.

Here's what he had to say on their first anniversary last year:

"On this day one year ago, I had already known that it would mark the beginning of a beautiful and incredible journey together for the rest of our lives. Then after the ceremony, one of your bridesmaids showed me this video of you looking absolutely stunning in your dress, getting ready for the big moment with your friends and crushing a plate of chicken wings," he wrote in the post, which began with the wings video and also included several stunning shots from their wedding day.

"As if there was any further confirmation needed, there was just something about it which further solidified everything I had already known, that I had found my perfect match," Watt continued. "Anyone who can look that good (and wear that much white) while eating wings has to be the perfect woman 😂."

Congratulations J.J. and Kealia!