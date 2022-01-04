The Spun

FOX announcer Joe Buck on Sunday.

Ken Rosenthal made a shocking announcement on Tuesday regarding his employment with MLB Network.

“Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back,” Rosenthal announced via Twitter. “I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that.

“Nothing else is changing for me professionally. I am proud to remain part of the great teams at The Athletic and Fox Sports.”

Rosenthal’s announcement was accompanied by reports saying MLB Network cut ties with the standout MLB insider because of his fair and frankly long-overdue criticism of Rob Manfred.

The MLB’s league-owned media policing its own reporters isn’t a good look, no matter how you spin it.

Rosenthal’s announcement caught the eye of Joe Buck, who reached out to Rosenthal on Monday night to voice his support.

“You’re the best at what you do, both in print and reporting on TV – period. Your integrity and depth of knowledge about the sport we love is unmatched. See you in April,” Buck said.

MLB Network’s decision to cut ties with Ken Rosenthal calls into question its strategy regarding its coverage of the league.

The good news is Rosenthal now has the upmost freedom with Fox Sports and The Athletic. And, not to mention, he has a good friend and strong supporter in Joe Buck.

