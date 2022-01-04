“Nothing else is changing for me professionally. I am proud to remain part of the great teams at The Athletic and Fox Sports.”

Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back. I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that. 1/2 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2022

Rosenthal’s announcement was accompanied by reports saying MLB Network cut ties with the standout MLB insider because of his fair and frankly long-overdue criticism of Rob Manfred.

The MLB’s league-owned media policing its own reporters isn’t a good look, no matter how you spin it.

Rosenthal’s announcement caught the eye of Joe Buck, who reached out to Rosenthal on Monday night to voice his support.

“You’re the best at what you do, both in print and reporting on TV – period. Your integrity and depth of knowledge about the sport we love is unmatched. See you in April,” Buck said.

You’re the best at what you do, both in print and reporting on TV – period. Your integrity and depth of knowledge about the sport we love is unmatched. See you in April. https://t.co/XzmZJUsXkO — Joe Buck (@Buck) January 4, 2022

MLB Network’s decision to cut ties with Ken Rosenthal calls into question its strategy regarding its coverage of the league.

The good news is Rosenthal now has the upmost freedom with Fox Sports and The Athletic. And, not to mention, he has a good friend and strong supporter in Joe Buck.