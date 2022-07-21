Skip to main content
Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck and his wife at The ESPYS on Wednesday evening.

Getty Images.

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. 

Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. 

Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several years, also on the NFL side, doing features for Monday Night Football.

Both Joe and Michelle will be co-workers for ESPN moving forward, covering the NFL together.

Beisner-Buck is certainly happy to have her husband working at ESPN.

The ESPYS, meanwhile, is airing on ABC.