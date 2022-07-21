Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Getty Images.

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture.

Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles.

Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several years, also on the NFL side, doing features for Monday Night Football.

Both Joe and Michelle will be co-workers for ESPN moving forward, covering the NFL together.

Beisner-Buck is certainly happy to have her husband working at ESPN.

The ESPYS, meanwhile, is airing on ABC.