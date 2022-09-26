Look: Joe Buck's Pregame Photo Is Going Viral Monday

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Joe Buck prepares for another "Monday Night Football" game between the Cowboys and Giants, the veteran broadcaster attempted to get a leg up on partner Troy Aikman.

The only problem seems to be the Hall of Famer's handwriting.

Tweeting in the afternoon, "Stole most of these notes from [Troy Aikman] and per usual now I can’t read any of them. Dallas at Giants tonight on ABC and [ESPN]. Cannnnnot wait!!! It’s Mondee Night Football!!"

Buck's photo started to go viral on social media.

Kickoff at MetLife is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.