Look: Joe Burrow Can Make NFL History This Afternoon

Joe Burrow is off to a special start to his young career and a win to send the Bengals to their second straight AFC Championship Game could put an incredible feather in his cap.

Per Bridget Condon of the NFL Network, "Today with a win Joe Burrow will become the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to win five playoff games at the age of 26 or younger."

If the Bengals are able to take down the Bills without three of their starting offensive lineman, they'll travel to Arrowhead once again with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

Burrow told reporters this week that "Every road game feels like you against the world and that's exactly where [we] like to be."

Cincy got its wish as they're set to face a high-powered Bills team in front of a raucous Buffalo crowd.