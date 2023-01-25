Look: Joe Burrow Had 2-Word Message After Touchdown

Joe Burrow was fired up during the Bengals-Bills game last Sunday afternoon.

After Burrow threw a touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, he said "I'm him!" as he was walking off the field.

Take a look at it here:

It's just another way of him saying that he's that dude.

The Bengals went on to beat the Bills 27-10 to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game. They'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening from Arrowhead, the team they beat to advance to the Super Bowl last season.

So far in the playoffs, Burrow has thrown for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

He'll need to keep that up on Sunday when he goes up against fellow star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.