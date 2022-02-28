Look: Joe Burrow Had A Pretty Cool Golf Outing

A few weeks ago Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow experienced the bitter taste of Super Bowl defeat. In an attempt to hit the refresh button, the young NFL star spent Monday in Arizona golfing with a few well-known sports celebrities.

Burrow hit up Scottsdale with 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Bengals teammate Sam Hubbard.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hubbard (@sam_hubbard_)

That’s pretty cool, especially considering Bosa, Burrow and Hubbard were teammates while the three were at Ohio State years ago. They clearly share a strong friendship.

Burrow, meanwhile, will no doubt use his Super Bowl defeat to fuel his training this offseason. In fact, he’s already back in the gym to prepare for the 2022 season.

Losing in the Super Bowl tends to be the ultimate motivation for players, especially 25-year-olds like Burrow. He took to Twitter the same night the Bengals lost to the Rams to apologize to the fans for letting them down.

“Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys,” Burrow tweeted. Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 14, 2022