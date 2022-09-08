Look: Joe Burrow Received Very Special Message On Thursday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There've been a few great quarterbacks named Joe in the history of the NFL: Joe Namath, Joe Montana... and now Joe Burrow.

On Thursday, "Broadway Joe" Namath helped unveil a tribute video for Burrow ahead of his third NFL season. The Pro Football Hall of Famer narrated a video that played off the 50-year anniversary of an NFL films project called "Joe and the Magic Bean."

"Once upon a guarantee, there I stood on rebuilt knee. Confident in every throw, a brazen kid named Broadway Joe. A standing O when I would sow, the magic bean clutched in my hand. And when I retired, the sports world desired, a new scamp to dazzle the land.

"Now there've been other Joes, dropping dimes, dealing daggers. But none quite aligned with my style or swagger... Could this Joe be the one? Was this finally the time?

"They say 'Namath's the Legend.' Well, Burrow's the Truth."

Take a look at the full video here:

In his young NFL career, Burrow has drawn countless comparisons to the former New York Jets superstar. Along with his name, his style and confidence tie him to the great Joe of NFL past.

Burrow was unable to complete his team's magical Super Bowl run this past season, but Namath believes the young star has what it takes to get the job done.

The Bengals will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.