Look: Joe Burrow Reveals Scary News From His Surgery

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Injuries have kept Joe Burrow off the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks. But new details about his recent appendectomy have sent chills down the spines of NFL fans.

In a recent interview, Burrow revealed that his surgery was the result of a ruptured appendix instead of mere inflammation. He said that he didn't even realize how bad it was until after it was checked out.

“It wasn’t normal appendicitis that you hear about,” Burrow said, via ESPN's Ben Baby. “I didn’t really feel much. Just getting checked out and had some discomfort, so we thought we’d get it checked out. Turns out I had it. So we had to get it fixed.”

Burrow said that the ensuing hospital stay wasn't great. He explained that after so many days in the hospital he started to feel like a sick person and was eager to get out and return to training.

“You’re in a hospital for however many days and you start to feel like a sick person,” Burrow said. “So you want to get back out with the guys and feel healthy again.”

Health problems cost Joe Burrow half of his rookie season and a shot at the Rookie of the Year award in 2020. But he returned with a vengeance in 2021, leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years.

Burrow would finish the season with Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the league in completion percentage and yards per pass attempt.

Will Joe Burrow overcome his appendix surgery recovery to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs?