Look: Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message Amid His Rehab

On Monday, the football world got a first look at the Cincinnati Bengals’ new uniforms — and with it, a first look at Joe Burrow’s gnarly post-surgery scar.

Fans were quick to notice the large mark running down the 24-year-old quarterback’s left knee. In response to comments about the brutal looking scar, Burrow shared a strong message.

Posting a photo sitting on the throne as king of the Cincinnati jungle, the former No. 1 pick responded to concerns about his injury.

“If you die without any scars then you never did anything worth fighting for,” he wrote.

During Week 11 of his rookie season in 2020, Burrow suffered a brutal injury that resulted in tears in both his ACL and MCL. The rising-star QB underwent surgery back in December to repair the severely-damaged left knee.

Since then, Burrow has been grinding on his rehab and recovery journey. Beginning with light throwing workouts in late February, the Bengals starter has worked up to a daily rehab routine at Paul Brown Stadium.

Through 10 NFL games in 2020, the former LSU standout and Heisman Trophy winner separated himself as one of the top young QBs in the league. Likely on his way to a Rookie of the Year award, Burrow had logged 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on an efficient 65.3 completion percentage before his devastating injury.

As has been the hope since the injury first occurred last year, Burrow is reportedly on track to return as the Bengals’ starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.