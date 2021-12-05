Look: Joe Burrow Suffered Nasty Finger Injury

So you say you want to be an NFL quarterback, huh? Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered quite the finger on injury on Sunday.

Cameras caught a quick glimpse of the ugly aftermath of Burrow’s pinky injury as he headed to the sideline. You might want to get the kids out of the room for this one.

Not ideal direction for Joe Burrow’s finger pic.twitter.com/V9DY1cBFzQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 5, 2021

To Burrow’s credit he remained in the game. After getting the finger looked at by the team doctors, the 24-year-old signal-caller ran right back out on the field. Though he’s had a bit of trouble gripping the ball since.

The former No. 1 overall pick apparently injured the pinky on his throwing hand at some point during his touchdown run. It definitely looks painful and he’ll probably receive some sort of numbing agent when the team heads to the locker room at halftime.

Through two quarters, Burrow is 12-17 for 142 yards, a touchdown and a pick. He also scrambled for a score.

It was a rough start for the Bengals to start the game. The Chargers jumped out to a quick 16-0 lead in the first. But Cincinnati has somehow kept it within two possessions with another 30 minutes to go.

Hopefully Burrow’s finger doesn’t bother him too much coming out of the break.