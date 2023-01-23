Look: Joe Burrow Takes 2-Word Shot At The NFL

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Joe Burrow has had some great quotes over the past 24 hours.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had fun with shutting down a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship at a neutral site after the Bengals whooped the Bills 27-10. After the neutral site was brought up by Tracy Wolfson, Burrow said, "You better send those refunds."

He then added to that via a recent Instagram post.

"Uninvited guests," Burrow said.

The Bengals are fully embracing that underdog mentality just like they did last year when they got to the Super Bowl.

They'll be looking to get back to that game in February when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead next Sunday. It'll be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game, one that the Bengals won 27-24.

The Bengals have also won three straight over the Chiefs heading into this one.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.