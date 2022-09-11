Look: Joe Burrow's First Pass Of Season Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's not the start anybody in the greater Ohio area anticipated, but Joe Burrow's first pass attempt of the season went back to the house for six.

Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick jumped the route with a clear path to the endzone to open the scoring in the AFC North matchup.

Burrow's pass began to go viral on the first football Sunday.

"We love to see it," one user said. "That’s payback for the Titans."

"Minkah Fitzpatrick one of the most slept on DBs in the league," another tweeted.

"The Black AF 1's effect >>>>>>>"

"......13 seconds lol."

Mike Tomlin may have been onto something...