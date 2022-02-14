The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl

Joe Burrow's girlfriend at the Super Bowl

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have played in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but it was his girlfriend who stole the show.

Burrow has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, for some time now. During NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56, a camera operator found her sitting in between Burrow’s parents.

NFL fans almost immediately had “Burrow girlfriend” trending on Twitter.

Take a look.

“Joe Burrow’s girlfriend sitting in between his parents is a wild move,” one fan tweeted.

“I was today years old when I found out Joe burrow had a girlfriend lmao,” a fan wrote.

“the way everyone is talking about Burrow I DIDNT KNOW HE HAD A GIRLFRIEND ?!?!!,” a fan said.

“Anyone else think it’s odd that Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is sitting BETWEEN his parents?,” a fan asked.

“If Brent Musberger had been calling this game, he’d cut back to Burrow’s girlfriend another seventeen times,” one fan joked.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher have apparently been dating for a while now.

Burrow, meanwhile, is trying to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl win in the organization’s history.

Catch Super Bowl 56 right now on NBC. The Bengals lead the Rams 20-16 early in the fourth quarter.

