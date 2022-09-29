Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit

Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style.

The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.

Check it out.

Not long after the video hit social media, it started going viral. Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, also weighed in with a one-word response.

"Oooofff," she said on her Instagram story.

Burrow and the Bengals enter the game as favorites, despite playing against one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL tonight. The defense will have its hands full trying to contain Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The two wide receivers are No. 2 and No. 3 in the NFL in receiving yards so far this season.

Cincinnati and Miami kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Prime Video.