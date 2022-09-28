Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks.

Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.

Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia, took to Instagram to react to the win.

"pretty pretty pretttty good," she said, imitating Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Burrow and company will face off against the undefeated Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Will the Bengals get their second win?