Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal.

With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, was on hand for her boyfriend’s big win on Sunday. She took to her Instagram Story throughout the contest, posting a celebratory photo following the victory.

Olivia also joked about Joe stealing one of her beanies to wear prior to kickoff.

The Bengals improved to 10-6 on the season with the win on Sunday, while the Chiefs dropped to 11-5 with the loss.

Cincinnati will finish the season against Cleveland next Sunday.