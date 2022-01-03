The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal.

With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, was on hand for her boyfriend’s big win on Sunday. She took to her Instagram Story throughout the contest, posting a celebratory photo following the victory.

Olivia also joked about Joe stealing one of her beanies to wear prior to kickoff.

The Bengals improved to 10-6 on the season with the win on Sunday, while the Chiefs dropped to 11-5 with the loss.

Cincinnati will finish the season against Cleveland next Sunday.

