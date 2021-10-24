Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

It’s a good time to be Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback is leading a team that appears to be capable of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with a blowout win over Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals crushed the Ravens, 41-17, in extremely impressive fashion.

“We’re becoming a complete team. We’re going to keep getting better and better,” Burrow told CBS Sports reporter Melanie Collins following the win.

Burrow’s longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, was pretty pumped with the victory, as well. She shared some posts on her Instagram Story during and after the win.

Watch out for the Bengals moving forward, NFL.

Cincinnati is 5-2 on the season heading into next weekend’s game against the New York Jets. The Bengals will likely be major favorites in that one.

Kickoff between the Bengals and the Jets is set for 1 p.m. E.T.