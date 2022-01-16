Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To The Playoff Win

It’s good to be Joe Burrow these days.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback led his team to its first playoff win in multiple decades.

Cincinnati topped the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Saturday afternoon, advancing to the Divisional Round.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, took to her Instagram Story to react to her boyfriend’s big performance.

Cincinnati’s future, thanks in part to Burrow, is very bright.