Joe Burrow’s drip is starting to become unmatched at the quarterback position. On Saturday, the Bengals QB pulled up to Kansas City Joe Namath-esque coat, turtleneck, new chain and his patented glasses.

FOX19’s Jeremy Rauch was there in KC as the team touched down for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. “Joe Burrow has arrived in Kansas City,” the Cincy reporter tweeted.

Burrow’s fit got a ton of reaction on social media.

“OUR BEAUTIFUL BOY,” replied NBC4’s Jerod Smalley.

“Cool Hand Burrow,” commented Clay Hall.

“Why do I hear ‘ice ice baby‘ in my head when I see this,” one user asked.

Why do I hear “ice ice baby” in my head when I see this https://t.co/no64oYuYaE — Jess 🅾️☕️💫🥂 (@Buckeyetxgrl2_0) January 29, 2022

“Bengals by 40,” another fan replied.

Bengals by 40 https://t.co/VHDwWqmv60 — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) January 29, 2022

“Tom Brady took one look at this man and thought “nah think I’ll call it quits,” tweeted Andrew Russell of Pro Football Focus.

Tom Brady took one look at this man and thought “nah think I’ll call it quits” https://t.co/I5tNPlvD1v — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 29, 2022

Another responded that Joe Burrow might actually be the coolest dude on the planet.

He might actually be the coolest dude on the planet https://t.co/MPtmmAcVBz — Andrew (@MyNameIsWheels) January 29, 2022

Joey B looks like he means business this weekend.