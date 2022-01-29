The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow’s drip is starting to become unmatched at the quarterback position. On Saturday, the Bengals QB pulled up to Kansas City Joe Namath-esque coat, turtleneck, new chain and his patented glasses.

FOX19’s Jeremy Rauch was there in KC as the team touched down for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. “Joe Burrow has arrived in Kansas City,” the Cincy reporter tweeted.

Burrow’s fit got a ton of reaction on social media.

“OUR BEAUTIFUL BOY,” replied NBC4’s Jerod Smalley.

“Cool Hand Burrow,” commented Clay Hall.

“Why do I hear ‘ice ice baby‘ in my head when I see this,” one user asked.

“Bengals by 40,” another fan replied.

“Tom Brady took one look at this man and thought “nah think I’ll call it quits,” tweeted Andrew Russell of Pro Football Focus.

Another responded that Joe Burrow might actually be the coolest dude on the planet.

Joey B looks like he means business this weekend.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.