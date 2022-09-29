Look: Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit Going Viral Thursday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In just a few hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins in a matchup of AFC playoff contenders.

Miami is one of just two remaining undefeated teams, but Joe Burrow and company will hope to change that tonight. The Bengals will be wearing a special all-white uniform tonight to mark the occasion.

The players on the field aren't the only ones looking good tonight. Before the game kicks off, Burrow showed up in an outfit that had everyone talking.

The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.

Check it out.

The Bengals will have their hands full tonight as star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle take the field for the Dolphins.

Burrow might need to play his best game to escape with a win.