Look: Joe Burrow’s Pregame Super Bowl Outfit Is Going Viral

Joe Shiesty is at it again.

Walking into SoFi ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Burrow could be seen rocking a bengal striped suit and hat. Paired with his signature Cartier shades.

Cincinnati’s QB quickly got reaction from around the NFL with his latest drip.

“Bengals by 13,” one fan replied.

“He’s ready baby!” tweeted an LSU fan.

“JOEY B ON HIS WAY TO THE PLAYER HATERS BALL!!!” joked another user in all-caps.

“Joe Burrow’s pregame fit living up to the hype,” commented Ohio State football writer Dan Hope.

Joe Burrow’s pregame fit living up to the hype. https://t.co/IiR6fkzVfi — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) February 13, 2022

“That’s my quarterback,” said another Bengals fan.

“85 degrees in Inglewood and my man is in a three piece suit.”

85 degrees in Inglewood and my man is in a three piece suit https://t.co/OHqpkLV1C1 — alli (@daisyedgarjnes) February 13, 2022

Joe Burrow is on the verge of history Sunday. Within three years, Joey B could rack up a Heisman Trophy, national championship, Super Bowl and possible Super Bowl MVP.

He leads the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, when Cincy fell to the Joe Montana-Jerry Rice led San Francisco 49ers.

If his suit is any prelude to the game, we’re in for a treat.