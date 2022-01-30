Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To The Coin Flip Went Viral

The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Another week, another crucial coin flip in the AFC playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs were tied, 24-24, after four quarters of play on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Chiefs topped the Bills in overtime, getting the ball first and never giving it back. Will the same happen again on Sunday?

Well, Kansas City got the ball first, winning the coin toss.

Burrow’s reaction to the Chiefs winning the coin toss has gone viral on social media. It’s tough to blame him for looking like this.

It was an emotional fourth quarter for Burrow, too. He had a similarly viral reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ fumble earlier in the game.

Burrow and the Bengals could be on their way to the Super Bowl.

They have the ball and are driving, hoping to secure a win.

The finish is on CBS.

