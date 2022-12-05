Look: Joe Burrow's Response To Chiefs Player Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Justin Reid made himself look foolish after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Reid, who is a starting safety for the Chiefs, made headlines this past week when he said he was going to lock down Hayden Hurst to help his team win.

While Hurst only finished with two receptions for 12 yards before he got hurt, the Chiefs lost their third-straight game to the Bengals, 27-24.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow caught wind of those comments during the week and had a great response to them after the game.

“I would have cared a lot more if he knew what he was talking about," Burrow said.

That's the way to respond, especially after your team just took down one of the best teams in the league.

Burrow finished the game with 286 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to be the Chiefs' boogeyman.

Reid will have to be careful about poking the bear if these two teams meet again in January.