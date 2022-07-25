Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To NASCAR's Shocking Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It was a tough weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing team at Pocono.

Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch took the top two spots at Sunday's Cup Series event. But hours later, the No. 11 and 18 cars were disqualified upon a post-race inspection.

Gibbs reacted to the decision per FOX's Bob Pockrass:

We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection. We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation.

Per NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran, the drivers' DQ can be attributed to the front fascia on each of their cars.

Explaining:

There was some issues discovered that affect aero of the vehicle. The part was the front fascia. And there really was no reason why there was some material that was somewhere that it shouldn’t have been, and that does basically come down to a DQ.

Joe Gibbs Racing has the chance to appeal the disqualification by noontime Monday.