Look: Joe Lunardi Reacts To The NCAA Tournament News
There's a chance that the NCAA Tournament could be expanding soon.
According to Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends an expansion of NCAA championship tournaments to include 25% of schools around the country.
For the NCAA Tournament, this would mean the number of teams would go up from 68 to 90.
This made a lot of people around the college sports community upset, including Joe Lunardi, who does bracketology for ESPN. He doesn't think this is a good idea.
"Not that anyone asked, but we spent the better part of the 2020-21 season modeling a 96-team NCAA basketball field. Executive summary: It’s a bad idea. Some modest expansion could work and has potential benefits, but 96 is too many," Lunardi tweeted.
This makes a lot of sense as an expansion to that many teams would also devalue the regular season a bit.
If it does come to pass, it wouldn't happen until the 2024-25 season.
What do you think of this proposed change?