Look: Joe Lunardi Reveals His No. 1 Seeds For NCAA Tournament

It's never too early to start looking at some bracketology for the NCAA Tournament.

Joe Lunardi, who's the top bracketologist for ESPN, released his latest update regarding the top teams in the country. He has Purdue, Alabama, Houston, and Tennessee as the four No. 1 seeds if the NCAA Tournament were to start today.

Purdue is his top overall seed with a 19-1 record as it returned to the top spot in the latest AP poll this week.

Lunardi then has UCLA, Kansas, Arizona, and Texas as the No. 2 seeds.

Here is his full update:

The other three No. 1 seeds (outside of Purdue) make up the rest of the top four in the latest AP Poll. Alabama is currently 18-2 while Houston is 19-2. Finally, Tennessee is 17-3 and is coming off a 70-41 win against Georgia on Wednesday.

These rankings can and will change before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.