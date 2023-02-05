Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana looks on from the sidelines during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table.

Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners should move forward with Jimmy G, rather than Trey Lance or Brock Purdy.

I'd start Jimmy, he has won a lot of games. I can't say the same for Trey, right? You don't know that from him. I don't think it's hard, I think you just start Jimmy. ... He still won a lot of games before he got hurt and he still put them in that position to be able to go on that run to begin with. ... You've gotta go with the guy who's been winning the games and he gets the offense and go from there.

Fans reacted to Montana's comments on Twitter.

"Is Joe Montana right?!" asked Alex Monaco. "Jimmy G over Brock Purdy to start next season."

"Trey would have loved to win games but he played in a god damn monsoon and his ankle snapped in half," a fan replied.

"Ima leave this here. Just because people are at the top of the playing level doesn't mean they are of sound mind to pass judgment. That's all ima say," Jason Aponte tweeted.

"The [GOAT] out here with bangers hahaha."

Who do you think the 49ers should move forward with in 2023?