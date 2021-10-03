The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Joe Namath’s Tweet About The Jets Is Going Viral

Joe Namath wearing a Jets hat.MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are finally on the board.

New York is trailing Tennessee, 9-7, in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. The Jets just scored their first touchdown of the game, on a rushing attempt from Michael Carter.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Jets. While this touchdown wasn’t the first of the year for the AFC East franchise, it felt like it for legendary quarterback Joe Namath.

“Is this our first touchdown of the year?! Sure feels like it,” Namath tweeted.

“First one where the game wasn’t decided already,” one fan responded.

“Haha I love you Joe. And it’s a real love. Let’s go Jets!” another fan added.

“Even Broadway Joe bringing the snark,” another fan wrote.

Times are tough for the Jets, that is for sure.

New York is trailing Tennessee, 9-7, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on local CBS stations.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.