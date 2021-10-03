Look: Joe Namath’s Tweet About The Jets Is Going Viral

The New York Jets are finally on the board.

New York is trailing Tennessee, 9-7, in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. The Jets just scored their first touchdown of the game, on a rushing attempt from Michael Carter.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Jets. While this touchdown wasn’t the first of the year for the AFC East franchise, it felt like it for legendary quarterback Joe Namath.

“Is this our first touchdown of the year?! Sure feels like it,” Namath tweeted.

Is this our first touchdown of the year?! Sure feels like it — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) October 3, 2021

“First one where the game wasn’t decided already,” one fan responded.

“Haha I love you Joe. And it’s a real love. Let’s go Jets!” another fan added.

“Even Broadway Joe bringing the snark,” another fan wrote.

Times are tough for the Jets, that is for sure.

