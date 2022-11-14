Look: Joe Thomas' Old Comment On Jeff Saturday Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich in favor of Jeff Saturday, former All-Pro lineman and NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas was among the most disgusted with the move.

When you hire your drinking buddy to be the head coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life to the commitment, the lifestyle and the experience that it takes to be an NFL coach, any coach, much less the head coach of the Indianapolis football Colts. You have got to be kidding me that this is something that Jim Irsay, and Jeff Saturday who's not blameless for accepting the job, could have talked and decided that this was the best thing for the Indianapolis Colts at this juncture of the season.

After the Colts won in Saturday's debut, fans kept the receipts.

"1-0," laughed Billy Gil.

"Somebody give me Joe Thomas Bald ass @ I wanna tell him something," another tweeted.

"Hey Joe Thomas Jeff Saturday has now won as many games as Hugh Jackson did in his first two seasons as your HC," a Colts fan said.

So far, so good in Indy.