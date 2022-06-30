Look: Joel Embiid Makes Big Change To His Appearance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to his three pointer during a 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fresh off his first NBA scoring title, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has decided to show off a fresh look for the summer ahead.

Taking to Instagram, the five-time All-Star dispensed with the hairstyle he's sported for the last few years. He's now sporting a stylish set of braided dreadlocks instead.

In the comments section of his Instagram post, Embiid asked his 5.8 million fans "Yes or No?" The response was a pretty overwhelming "yes" from his fans.

Fans on Twitter seemed to like the new cut as well. But their comments were more aimed at the current events in the basketball world...

"Still not getting past the second round," one fan replied.

"Dont care NBA free agency on," wrote another.

"he’s getting ready for KD to philly," a third user wrote.

The 2021-22 season saw Joel Embiid post one of the best single seasons for a center in decades. With 30.6 points per game, Embiid joined an exclusive club of centers who have averaged that many for an entire season.

Embiid became the first 76ers player to lead the NBA in scoring since Allen Iverson in the 2004-05 season. He also became the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaq in the 1999-00 season.

But it's going to take more than a hairstyle change to get the Sixers over the top and into the NBA Finals.