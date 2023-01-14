Look: Joel Klatt Has Blunt Message For Texas Fans

Every season it seems the calls of "Texas is back" ring around the college football world.

But heading into the 2023 season, college football analyst Joel Klatt isn't giving the Longhorns any premature praise.

"Texas doesn't get my attention until they've earned it," he said on Friday's edition of The Joel Klatt Show.

Texas has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the nation heading into the 2023 season. Steve Sarkisian's program has reeled in four five-star recruits, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation: Arch Manning.

With that in mind, many college football fans and analysts are already dubbing the Longhorns as the next up-and-coming powerhouse. Klatt is biting his tongue until he sees some results.

Texas finished its 2022 season with an 8-5 record, closing out the year with an Alamo Bowl loss to the Washington Huskies.

Can the Longhorns live up to the hype in 2023?