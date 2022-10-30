Look: Joel Klatt Reacts To His First Trip To Penn State

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt was in Happy Valley this weekend to see the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. And he enjoyed what he saw to say the least.

Taking to Twitter last night, Klatt revealed that his trip with the FOX college football team to cover the game was his first-ever to Beaver Stadium. He said that he was "impressed with the atmosphere" as well as the Nittany Lions student section and was happy to have been there.

"I am so impressed with the atmosphere and student section @PennStateFball That was my first game in Happy Valley and it did not disappoint!"

Klatt's post is going viral with over 1,500 likes and 100 retweets. Penn State fans were happy that he enjoyed himself so much but lamented that the game couldn't be played in prime time.

"Glad you enjoyed it! It was a great game for the most part, and hopefully you’ll get back there next season with even more on the line for BOTH schools," one fan wrote.

"Imagine the scene if Fox would have allowed that game to be in Primetime where it belonged," another replied.

"Just wait until you see the Whiteout. Take what you saw x10," a third wrote.

Beaver Stadium has one of the best stadium atmospheres in the country whether they're winning or losing. Klatt learned that firsthand yesterday.