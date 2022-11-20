Look: Joel Klatt Releases His Week 12 Top 10 Rankings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Another week of college football action has passed and that means it's time for some updated rankings.

Joel Klatt, who's the top college football analyst for FOX, released his top 10 power rankings heading into Week 13 and it should come as no surprise that he has Georgia and Ohio State as his top two teams.

After that, he has Michigan, TCU, and USC round out his top five before putting LSU at six, Alabama at seven, Penn State at eight, Clemson at nine, and Washington at 10.

Just missing the cut were Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Utah.

Tennessee likely would've been in Klatt's top 10 had it beaten South Carolina on Saturday night. Instead, the Vols got blown out by the Gamecocks, 63-38.

These rankings will undoubtedly change next week when Michigan and Ohio State play each other in Columbus.

They'll then change again after the weekend of Dec. 2, which is when the conference championships take place. We're getting closer and closer to seeing who will play in this year's College Football Playoff.