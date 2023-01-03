Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU.

The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45.

That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other members of his staff from media members, one of which is Joel Klatt. Klatt isn't happy with the game plan that the Wolverines coaching staff had.

"I think Michigan’s coaching staff is going to be sick with not only their game plan, but a lot of their play calls and their overall preparedness for this game," Klatt said (first transcribed by 247Sports). "They looked totally over-confident and inexperienced. Really good coaches on this staff and good young players. This is going to be a really good team next year again, but it was pretty clear to me that they panicked a little bit in this game."

Klatt then went on to say that he thought Michigan's staff made the most mistakes out of the four teams that were in the CFP.

The Wolverines are going to be very good again next season, but something needs to change if they want to take that next step and play in a title game.