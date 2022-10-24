Look: Joel Klatt Throws Some Major Shade At Clemson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Clemson might be 8-0, but that doesn't mean much in the eyes of Joel Klatt.

Klatt, who is a college football analyst for FOX Sports, went after the program on Twitter and thinks that it wouldn't win either of the two divisions in the SEC.

"Does anyone think @ClemsonFB could actually win either division in the SEC or B1G East? Do you think they could finish better than 3rd in the SEC East or B1G East? I don’t either!”

This comes after Clemson looked shaky against Syracuse on Saturday, but was able to rally after head coach Dabo Swinney made a quarterback change. Once DJ Uiagalelei threw his second interception, Swinney had seen enough.

He put Cade Klubnik into the game for a spark and it brought the Tigers back as they won, 27-21.

The Tigers still have work to do if they want to make the College Football Playoff. They'll likely have to win out, plus win the ACC Championship Game if they want to secure their spot.