Look: Joel Klatt Unhappy With FOX's Decision To Interview Nick Saban At Halftime

FOX's Joel Klatt didn't seem to keen on his network interviewing Alabama's Nick Saban at halftime of the Big Ten Championship.

"We've never had a two-loss in the College Football Playoff, they're a non-champ," Klatt explained prior to the break. "I think Ohio State is back in at that [No.] 4 spot. I don't think TCU is going to move. But, you know, I guess Nick Saban's gonna come on and lobby."

Klatt's soundbite started to go viral on Saturday night.

"It’s ridiculous that it’s even being considered by some pundits, good on Klatt for saying something," a fan said. "Also, TCU is not a Big Ten team."

"The politicking is a joke," another commented.

"Lol, Saban gonna [lobby] with his s---ty team. TCU should stay ahead of f---ing Bama.."

"Really? Are you suggesting we, as analysts, can’t think for ourselves? Are you suggesting we don’t have enough integrity to provide bipartisan CFB Coverage?" asked Greg McElroy of Awful Announcing's tweet.

"I can’t speak for Joel, but, I love ALL of CFB. My loyalty is to the Sport. Most of my colleagues feel the same way."

Who's your playoff four?