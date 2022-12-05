Look: Joey Chestnut Took A Shocking Loss On Saturday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Defending Champion Joey Chestnut competes during the 2021 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) John Lamparski/Getty Images

When it comes to competitive hot dog eating, Joey Chestnut is the king and has stayed on that throne for six years. But he has a lot of other eating titles to his name - and one of them was just taken away.

According to TMZ, Chestnut lost The World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, finishing fourth in the event. Chestnut had previously won the event for eight years in a row.

The winner of the event, Geoffrey Esper, consumed a whopping 16 pounds and 6 ounces of shrimp in eight minutes, while Chestnut was only able to put away 10 pounds and 9.6 ounces. The win for Esper came with $3,000 and a lovely title belt. Esper had finished as the runner-up to Chestnut at last year's event.

While it was a rare losing effort for the king of eating contests, Chestnut still boasts the all-time record for shrimp eating. Back in 2018 he consumed an incredible 18 pounds and 9.6 ounces of shrimp at the event in Indianapolis.

The only other person to come within two pounds of that mark in the past four years is... Joey Chestnut in 2021.

Joey Chestnut attributed his less-than-stellar performance at St. Elmo to not feeling 100-percent following a leg injury he suffered this year.

There's seven months until the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Perhaps he'll be back to 100-percent before then.

If he's not, an upset could be a few months in the making.