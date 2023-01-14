Look: John Calipari Under Fire After Awkward Interaction With ESPN Reporter

People are looking at Kentucky's John Calipari with a bit of a side-eye for his actions during a sideline interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

After being asked what he told his players during a first half timeout, Calipari interrupted Rowe by grabbing both of her shoulders and attempting to explain the situation.

Here's what fans had to say about it on Twitter:

"In the moment you let it ride. But don’t be touching the ppl with the mic man," said FOX 4's PJ Green.

"This is so uncomfortable," another replied. "Why is he touching her like that without her consent."

"Deeply uncomfortable to watch," commented Matt Scalici.

"Yikes."

"Good lord, this is unacceptable. Completely unacceptable. Infuriatingly unacceptable," another tweeted.

"Don't EVER put your hands on another person & interrupt them like this. F---ing ever."

"To call this interview strange would be a massive understatement," said Mitchell Northam.

Kentucky found itself up at the half 33-26 over No. 5 Tennessee.