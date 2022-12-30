Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals.

During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.

Louisville is 2-11 on the year and has been blown out on multiple occasions.

"This is a game that I imagine they're coming in expecting to win," he said.

Take a look at Coach Cal's full comments here:

After starting off the season with three one-point, home losses against non-conference opponents, Louisville continued to struggle in a big way. They've lost seven games by double-digits — not exactly putting up a fight in "every game."

Coach Cal and Kentucky aren't looking great either. The Wildcats have dropped two of their last three games, including a loss to unranked Missouri on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's Kentucky-Louisville game will tipoff at noon ET in Rupp Arena.