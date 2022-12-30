Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals.
During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Louisville is 2-11 on the year and has been blown out on multiple occasions.
"This is a game that I imagine they're coming in expecting to win," he said.
Take a look at Coach Cal's full comments here:
After starting off the season with three one-point, home losses against non-conference opponents, Louisville continued to struggle in a big way. They've lost seven games by double-digits — not exactly putting up a fight in "every game."
Coach Cal and Kentucky aren't looking great either. The Wildcats have dropped two of their last three games, including a loss to unranked Missouri on Wednesday.
Tomorrow's Kentucky-Louisville game will tipoff at noon ET in Rupp Arena.